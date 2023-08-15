Army chief of Sudan pledges support for rights in democracy

General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Monday vowed that the SAF will stand with the Sudanese people and support their legitimate right to establish a state where the law, democracy, and institutions prevail.

He made the remarks on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the SAF’s establishment, where the Sudanese army chief also pledged to “reach a political formula that is strong, fair and acceptable to the people and leads the country to elections in which the people choose who to rule.”

In his speech, Al-Burhan accused the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of spreading chaos and creating political tensions and economic crises through misleading, lying, falsifying facts, and buying off people.

“The militia sought to bring back the country to the eras before the modern state and to establish its own kingdom on the ruins and remains of the country,” he said.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which have resulted in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.