Army Ladies continue winning streak

The match week 11 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) recorded some exciting results over the weekend as Southern Zone leaders, Army Ladies continued their winning streak against Thunder Queens.

It was a cracker between the two sides at the Carl Reindolf Park in Dansoman as the security side triumphed over their opponents 2-0 to extend their lead to 24 points to sit top in the zone.

Elsewhere at the Robert Mensah Park, Ladystrikers held in-form Faith Ladies to a 1-1 draw to escape relegation scare whiles, the Dansoman-based side was also keeping hopes alive as they eye the top spot.

Debutants, Ridge City continued their winless run against Police Ladies at the Madina Astro Turf on Sunday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to the security side.

Ridge City has secured two points after 11 games and would need to improve in the remaining matches to escape relegation.

Southern Zone champions, Hasaacas Ladies also thrashed Essiam Socrates Ladies 4-1 at the Secondi Gyandu Park and are keen on surpassing leaders, Army to regain the top spot.

Soccer Intellectuals were on top of their game at the Aduyaw Assassan Park after holding Berry Ladies to a goalless 90 minutes encounter to move to 12 points on the log.

Elsewhere in the Northern Zone, Bantama Astro Turf, Fabulous Ladies recorded their second win of the season against Candy Soccer Academy by three unanswered goals to move to seven points.

Supreme Ladies and AshTown Ladies battled against each in a derby match, recording a six-goal drama at the Bantama Astro-Turf which saw the home side, Supreme Ladies carry all three points against their rivals.

AshTown Ladies suffered a 4-2 defeat to their opponents who were keen on recording their fourth win of the season in style.

Champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies also recorded an all-important win against visitors, Prisons Ladies who gave the homers a tough time but a lone goal from Comfort Yeboah separated the two sides.

Second-place PearlPia Ladies came back from behind to draw against Dreamz Ladies who nearly snatched all three points from the homers at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Another derby that happened in the Northern Zone was the game between Tamale Super Ladies and Northern Ladies who both failed to record a goal against each other.