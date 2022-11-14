Army Ladies stops Hasaacas Ladies

Security side, Army Ladies handed southern zone leaders, Hasaacas Ladies their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win at the El Wak Sports Stadium in match-day six of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday.

Goals from Nancy Opoku and Erica Appiah did the magic for the ladies in green to record their third win of the season in a grand style.

Tagged as the favorites, Hasaacas Ladies started the game with their usual possession, holding most of the balls in their half before releasing it to Doreen Copson and Fidous Yakubu up front.

The ladies in green, Army Ladies showed some level of fighting spirit as they managed to send a message to the Doo Ladies in the early minutes of the game with their sharp counter-attack anytime they got hold of the ball.

Nancy Opoku was fast on the wings to convert a solid pass in the 18th minute of the game to put her side in the lead, beating the defence of Hasaacas Ladies with her skill play to make the game 1-0.

The security side kept the game on a low as they cemented their defensive line, giving the Doo ladies no space to get the equalizer in the 30th minute of the game.

The shock on the face of Hasaacas Ladies Coach, Mustapha Fudail sent a signal that Army Ladies were indeed pulling a surprise on a cloudy Saturday afternoon as the visitors kept on pushing hard to get the equalizer.

Missing the likes of Doris Boaduwaa, the Sekondi-based side struggled to covert some open chances which could have gotten to them into the game but their efforts were in vain.

Just as the center referee, Atampugbire Audrey Awalama was about to blow her whistle to end the first half of the game, Erica Appiah of Army Ladies could not wait to increase the woes of the zone leaders with a superb goal in the 45th minute to end the first half 2-0.

The second half began on a good note for Hasaacas Ladies as they mounted pressure on the defense of the home team who were right on time to clear their lines anytime the visitors approached.

The pairing of Rakia Aryeequaye and Sarah Kulible was all Army Ladies’ goalkeeper, Evelyn Yeboah needed to grab a cleansheet against a top side like Hasaacas Ladies.

Hasaacas Ladies were held by coach Joseph Akeem Anyare’s Army Ladies side till the center referee blew the final whistle to put the game to bed.

Hasaacas Ladies have now lost their first game of the season after six matches played and would hope to redeem themselves in their next clash against Soccer Intellectuals who have not been impressive so far.

Army Ladies on the other hand have now moved to 11 points in six games played and would also face Essiam Socrates Ladies next week.