Army Ladies wins 2023 Women’s Premier Super Cup after beating Hasaacas Ladies

Security side, Army Ladies have been crowned champions of the 2023 Women’s Premier Super Cup after beating Hasaacas Ladies 2-1 at the Kyebi Astro Turf on Sunday.

Goals from Latifa Mohammed and Harriet Adjetey sealed the sides first major trophy as Fidaus Yakubu was also on the scoresheet to reduce the deficit of the Hasmal Ladies.

It was a great atmosphere for a much-anticipated final clash between the two sides who were in their best form.

Army Ladies began with a do or die mentality, breaking through the defense of the Southern Zone Champions hoping to announce their presence in the early minutes.

Two minutes into the game, Mohammed gave Army Ladies an advantage with a superb finish which left the opponent’s defense scattered.

Hasaacas managed to put themselves together to mount pressure on the security side but could not find their way into the 18-yard box of unbeaten Army Ladies after several efforts.

A 16th-minute infringement on Hasaacas Ladies saw Fidaus Yakubu finish off the ball beautifully from a spot kick to get the Hasmal Ladies back into the game.

It was a show of skills and intense physical strength as the two sides battled with sweats.

Army Ladies wing back, Adama Alhassan was impressive in the first half, keeping the defense of the Secondi-based side on their toes with her long shots.

The security side could not emerge as Soldiers on the field in the first half as Hasaacas passed the test to pick a draw.

After recess, the Ladies in white, Army came into the game much stronger than before with their strong attacking play.

An 81st minute finish from Adjetey sealed the game for the champions who defended their goal till the final whistle was blown.

The sound of the whistle was a period of emotional rollercoaster for Coach Joseph Akeem Anyare, Head Coach of Army Ladies who had contributed immensely to the growth of the team.