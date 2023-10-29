Army would not participate in future political processes – Sudan’s sovereign council  

The Sudanese army will not be a party to any political process in the future or intervene in running the country’s independent transitional government, said Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday.

Al-Burhan made the remarks when receiving the Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Sylvain Astier in Port Sudan, the capital city of the Red Sea State in eastern Sudan, the sovereign council said in a statement.

The meeting reviewed the importance of forming a government of independents to manage the transitional period prior to conducting general elections, the statement said.

The meeting further reviewed internal and external efforts to end the war in Sudan, the humanitarian conditions and means to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, it noted.

Deadly clashes have been going on between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, killing up to 9,000 people, forcing more than 5.6 million out of their homes and leaving 25 million in need of aid, said UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths in a statement on Oct. 15.