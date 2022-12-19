Army’s expansion drive timely – former CDS

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Clayton Naa Boanubah Yaachie (Rtd), has commended the Ghana Army’s expansion drive to all parts of the country.

The move, earnestly pursued under Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, the current COAS, earned the praise of the Former Army Chief, saying, it will give a boost to the country’s security because it is “decisive and timely ”in a period of contemporary security threats.

“The establishment and operationalisation of new Brigade Headquarters and Units in the Ghana Army, and the birth of 10 and 11 Mechanised Battalions in the Upper West and East Regions, 155 Armoured Regiment in the Savannah Region and the disposition of several Forward Operating Base across the country, has undoubtedly enhanced Military Dominance in certain identified flashpoints and vulnerable areas.” He said.

He was addressing 2022 West African Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA), an event where Soldiers and their families come together to wine, dine, and socialise to mark the end of the year. The event was held at the Ghana Army Headquarters at Burma Camp, Accra.

Major Yaachie commended Government’s efforts to retool the Ghana Armed Forces particularly, the Army and the establishment of the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS), which positions it to confidently deal with security threats.

“The formation of the Army Special Operations Brigade, 15 Armoured Brigade, 17 Signal Brigade… places the Ghana Army in the right stead to confidently counter emerging security threats from all fronts. The establishment of the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) is a master stroke, given our enduring involvement in peace operations.”

Major General Yaachie (Rtd), further lauded the continuous training given to all ranks at various levels, including field training exercises such as Flaming Spear, Burning Arrow and Eagle Claws, to enhance operational capabilities and sharpen the skills of troops to better deal with terrorism and violent extremism.

The Chief Staff Officer in charge of the Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Charles Agyemang Prempeh, said though the year proved challenging for the Army, it did not deter them from executing their duties, including their deployment of three contingents to the newly established United Nations and ECOWAS Missions in Abyie on the South Sudan-Sudan border and Guinea-Bissau, respectively.

In addition, Brigadier General Prempeh, mentioned the army’s ability to locally train special operation forces, among other operations which met their objectives.

As part of the event, some soldiers who had distinguished themselves were awarded.

Corporal Doris Horla Quashie was awarded the best female Soldier of the year, whilst the best male soldier of the year went to Warrant Officer Class Two Comrade Agbekor Fiagbedzi.

The event also featured one of the country’s modern highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata, also known as the “Fante rap god “who gave a thrilling performance.