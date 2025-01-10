Arne Slot Defends Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Criticism and Prepares for FA Cup Tie

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has publicly defended Trent Alexander-Arnold, following recent criticism aimed at the right-back after his team’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Slot acknowledged the patterns in the goals Liverpool have conceded this season but was firm in his stance that the blame for those goals should not fall on Alexander-Arnold’s shoulders.

The England international faced intense scrutiny after United’s two goals in the match, both of which came from attacks on Liverpool’s right flank. Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring with a goal following an attack down that side, and Amad Diallo doubled United’s lead with a cross from the same area. This has led to an increase in focus on Alexander-Arnold’s defensive responsibilities, especially since statistics from Opta highlighted that 44% of Liverpool’s opponents’ attacking touches occur in the left third, which overlaps with Liverpool’s right-hand side.

However, Slot defended his player, noting that while he sees a recurring trend in the goals his team concedes, he does not attribute that pattern to Alexander-Arnold. “Trent has had one difficult game for us and maybe a few that were OK to good. Mainly, he has had great games this season,” Slot stated, dismissing suggestions that the right-back’s performances are the main issue.

The Dutch manager also took the opportunity to highlight Alexander-Arnold’s performance in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup first-leg loss to Tottenham. Coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute, Alexander-Arnold made an immediate impact, with a shot cleared off the line in Liverpool’s narrow 1-0 defeat. Slot praised his substitute’s contribution and pointed out how the fans’ positive reaction to the player was just as significant as the individual’s performance.

Looking ahead, Slot spoke about the challenge of Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round clash against Accrington Stanley, a League Two side. While Slot plans to rotate his squad for the match, he also stressed the importance of being prepared for what will undoubtedly be a special occasion for the lower-league team. “For them, this will feel like the Champions League final. It’s up to us to be ready for them wanting to play the best game of their lives,” he said, underlining the need for Liverpool to maintain focus and not underestimate their opponents.

The upcoming FA Cup tie presents a potential opportunity for Liverpool to regain some momentum following a string of disappointing results, with Slot aware that his team will need to be fully switched on to avoid any further slip-ups against a team that will be eager to cause an upset.