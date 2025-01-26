Arnold Asamoah Baidoo Urges Ghana Movie Awards Organizers to Step Up Their Game

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has called on the organizers of the Ghana Movie Awards to take their responsibilities more seriously if they truly want to celebrate and uplift the country’s movie stars.

Asamoah Baidoo expressed concern over the negative press surrounding the awards scheme, urging the organizers to recognize its potential and invest the necessary time and resources to improve its credibility and prestige.

Speaking on United Television, Asamoah Baidoo pointed out that the Ghana Movie Awards continues to attract major stars year after year, despite its flaws. “The main actors and actresses have some love for Fred Nuamah, and so almost every year, the top actors and actresses walk through the awards; an indication that the scheme has goodwill,” he said. “But Fred Nuamah is not taking advantage of the goodwill.”

He continued, explaining that while the awards scheme may be problematic, the constant presence of top stars at the event shows that there is still a desire for a prominent recognition of their craft. “They know that the awards scheme is problematic, but they always show up, so all Fred needs to do is manage the organization very well and capitalize on the goodwill,” he emphasized.

Asamoah Baidoo stressed the importance of the Ghana Movie Awards as one of the few events where actors are celebrated. He believes that with the right improvements, the scheme could rival the Ghana Music Awards in popularity. “For the whole year, there is no award that celebrates actors, so if you do it well, it will become one of the most popular schemes, even more than the Ghana Music Awards,” he added.

His comments reflect a strong belief that with proper management, the Ghana Movie Awards could be transformed into a more respected and eagerly anticipated event for both the stars and the public.