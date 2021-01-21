dpa/GNA – The actor and former politician known as the “Terminator,” Arnold Schwarzenegger, has received a dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, he said on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old Hollywood star published a video on Twitter on in which he can be seen sitting in a car at a vaccination centre at Los Angeles’ Dodgers stadium, before receiving the jab in his arm.

The former governor of California wrote on Twitter “Today was a good day. I’ve never been so happy waiting in line. If you are eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!”

Schwarzenegger, a Republican, served as California’s governor from 2003 to 2011.

This summer he featured in a video with four of his predecessors and successors in office calling for masks to be worn. “Wearing a mask protects the people around you. It’s not political. It’s not weak,” the former bodybuilder said.