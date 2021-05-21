The Ministry of National Security has reversed the secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, Director of Operations, and three police officers to the Ministry, for their inappropriate conduct over the arrest of Mr Caleb Kudah, a Citi FM journalist.

They are to report to their respective authorities at their original agencies for further investigations and disciplinary action.

A statement signed by Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, said the Committee set up by the Ministry to investigate a report of arrest of Mr Kudah on May 11, established that the conduct of Lt. Col. Agyeman, and the police officers was inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures.

It said the Committee also established that the journalist’s unauthorised entry into the premises of the Ministry of National security was unlawful.

It said the Ministry, acting upon the recommendations of the Committee, had, therefore, reversed the secondment of the officers.

It asked Lt. Col. Agyeman to report to the Chief of Defence Staff for further investigation and appropriate action.

The police officers were also to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigation and disciplinary action.

“The Ministry of National Security wishes to assure the public, and particularly, all media practitioners that the Ministry will expeditiously investigate any complaints against any personnel of its Agency,” the statement said.

“The tenets of National Security in Ghana should be based on a whole-of-Government and a whole-of-society approach and cooperation from all well-meaning Ghanaians”, it added.

It assured the public that measures would continue to be taken to ensure the highest professional standards to engender public trust.

Mr Kudah reported that he was manhandled by the officers when he was arrested for secretly filming some vehicles parked at the compound of the Ministry.

Some security officers, subsequently, stormed the offices of the CitiFM in Accra to retrieve the footage Mr Kudah had sent to his colleague, Ms Zoe Abu Baidoo.

The incident led to public outcry and criticisms against the perpetrators, as well as calls for reforms by the security agencies in their handling of suspects.