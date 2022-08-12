Arrest of student: Northern Regional Minister clears air

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has described as shocking publications alleging that a student was arrested because of derogatory comments he made against him (Minister) on social media.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Friday, said the Regional Minister was unaware of any connection between the social media comment of Sayibu Afa Yaba and his subsequent arrest by the Police.

It said, “Since the comment was made by Afa Yaba, there have been several other comments in support and against, some worse than Afa Yaba’s, but no single person has complained of harassment or intimidation over his or her comment.”

Various media reports suggested that Afa Yaba, a member of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (TESCON) at the Tamale Technical University was arrested on August 10, for making derogatory comments on social media against the Regional Minister.

The statement said the Regional Minister, since assuming office a year and half ago, had maintained a cordial relationship with the media and was open to ideas both in favour and against him, and operated a tolerant administration, which could be attested to by many.

It said the NRCC’s enquiries indicated that Afa Yaba was being investigated in connection with a complaint filed by a lady, who was also a TESCON member at the University for Development Studies, over an alleged attack on her.

It said the Police were in the best position to provide details of the complaint and progress of the investigation, adding any attempt to rope the Minister into this matter was completely unfair and malicious.

The statement said, “The Minister is well focused on improving the lives of the people of the region.”