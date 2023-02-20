Arrest the newly-enskinned Paramount Chief of Mamprugu – Court orders

The High Court in Bolgatanga has issued a warrant of arrest for Alhaji Seidu Abagre (Kulga II), Naa Bohagu Mahami Abduali Sheriga, the newly-enskinned Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional area and his king makers.

The court issued the warrant on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

Armed soldiers were, therefore, deployed to the area to carry out the orders of the court.

However, the deployed soldiers clashed with the youth of the town during the arrest at midnight on Sunday, 19 February 2023.

Government had early on directed the security agencies to arrest any person who holds himself out as the Bawku Naba beside the duly gazetted Naba.

This came on the back of a purported enskinment of a new chief for the Mamprusi people, on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

Government also condemned the enskinment of the new Bawku Naba.

It further described the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as “illegal and a threat to National Security.”

It reiterated that “Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and signed by the Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

“Any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly in accordance with law,” the statement added.