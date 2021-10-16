Arrest warrants issued for over 200 terrorism suspects in Turkey

Prosecutors in Turkey issued arrest warrants on Friday for 224 individuals suspected of links to two separate groups that the Turkish government considers terrorist organizations.

A total of 115 of the suspects have already been detained nationwide, state news agency Anadolu reported, adding that 54 of the detained have suspected links to the the far-left Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C).

The suspects are accused of planning attacks, Anadolu said, without giving further details. DHKP/C is believed to have been behind major terror attacks in Turkey in 2013 and 2015.

A further 61 of the detained had links to the US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, the report said. Those suspects are accused of, among other things, infiltrating the headquarters of the Turkish Gendarmerie, a militarized law enforcement body responsible for public order.

The Turkish government considers Gulen to be responsible for planning the failed 2016 military coup against the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Gulen denies the charges.