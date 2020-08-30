Arsenal warmed up for the new Premier League season lifting the Community Shield as they edged Liverpool 5-4 in penalties at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

FA Cup winner Arsenal took the lead after just 12 minutes when striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stroked a brilliant goal from the edge of the box.

Liverpool, winning their first-ever top-flight title in 30 years last month, managed to level with Takumi Minamino’s low shot on 73 minutes.

The 1-1 draw in regular time sent the match to penalties. Liverpool’s substitute Rhian Brewster was the only player that missed the spot-kick, leaving Aubameyang to slot in Arsenal’s fifth penalty and seal the win.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that some of his players only had one training session for the match after the holidays. “But I kept pushing them. I kept demanding, and they kept responding,” he was quoted by Arsenal club’s website.

The 2020-21 season’s Premier League will start on September 12 with Liverpool hosting newly-promoted Leeds United. Arsenal will visit Fulham on the same day. Enditem