Arsenal Held to Frustrating Draw by Everton, Missed Opportunity to Close Gap on Liverpool

Arsenal were left frustrated at the Emirates Stadium as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton, failing to capitalize on Premier League leaders Liverpool dropping points at home to Fulham.

Despite dominating possession with 76% and firing 13 shots, Mikel Arteta’s side could not find the breakthrough against a resolute Everton defence, who managed just two shots on target throughout the match.

The Toffees’ best chance came early in the sixth minute, when Abdoulaye Doucoure found himself in a one-on-one situation. However, the midfielder hesitated, and his angled strike was blocked by Gabriel.

Arsenal’s attacking efforts continued to dominate the match, but clear chances were scarce. Captain Martin Ødegaard was unlucky to see a shot drift wide, and Jordan Pickford, Everton’s goalkeeper, made a brilliant save to deny Bukayo Saka at the start of the second half.

Despite a series of efforts in the final stages, including a deflected shot from Ødegaard clawed away by Pickford, Arsenal could not break down Everton’s defence.

As a result, Arsenal remain in third place, six points behind Liverpool, who drew 2-2 with Fulham earlier in the day. With the Gunners having played one more game than their title rivals, the draw against Everton represents a missed opportunity to close the gap in the title race.