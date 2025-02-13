Arsenal Hit Hard as Kai Havertz Ruled Out for the Season

Arsenal face a daunting setback as star forward Kai Havertz is set to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after suffering a torn hamstring during their training camp in Dubai.

The injury, which is expected to require surgery, leaves the Gunners without one of their key attacking players at a time when they are already struggling to bolster their frontline.

Sources close to the club revealed that Havertz, who returned to London with the squad on Tuesday, will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign. With 34 appearances, his record of 15 goals and five assists has been vital for Arsenal this season, making his absence a significant blow to manager Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The injury deepens an already critical attacking crisis. Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined following knee surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Bukayo Saka is still on the mend from hamstring surgery that has kept him out since December. Additionally, Gabriel Martinelli is expected to be out for over a month after picking up a hamstring injury in last week’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle.

Arteta, who previously hinted that Havertz might be a regular starter in every game, now faces a tough decision on how to reconfigure his attack. With transfer targets like Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and other potential signings from Newcastle, Wolves, Leipzig, and Brighton failing to materialize, the manager may have to rely on his wingers—Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling, and Ethan Nwaneri—to fill the void in central roles.

This latest setback comes as Arsenal look to maintain their challenge in the Premier League, where they currently sit second, seven points behind leaders Liverpool. The club’s recent trip to Dubai for warm-weather training, following their exit from the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle, was supposed to be a period of regrouping. Instead, they now face the stark reality of having to adapt without one of their most influential players.

As the club awaits an official statement and further details from Arteta during his upcoming press conference ahead of their clash with Leicester City, fans and pundits alike are left wondering how Arsenal will cope with this major blow. The season’s challenges have only multiplied, and the absence of Havertz casts a long shadow over their ambitions for silverware this term.