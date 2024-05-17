Arson Attack on Nigerian mosque kills 6

At least six people were killed following a suspected arson attack on a local mosque in Nigeria’s northern state of Kano, the police said Thursday.

Eighteen others who sustained varying degrees of burn were rushed to a hospital for treatment after the incident Wednesday morning in Gadan village of the Gezawa local government area, Usaini Gumel, the police chief in Kano, told Xinhua by telephone.

The police chief said the deceased were among 24 victims, including children, who were initially injured but died Wednesday night at the hospital, due to the degree of injuries sustained.

A 38-year-old man identified as Shafi’u Abubakar has been arrested as the suspected arsonist, the police chief said, noting that the suspect allegedly used petrol to ignite the fire, which set the worshipers ablaze during dawn prayers at the mosque.

The police have started an investigation into the incident, but a preliminary probe revealed the motive behind the attack was “a family conflict over inheritance sharing,” Gumel added.