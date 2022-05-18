Arsonists raze government buildings, vehicles in south Nigeria

Arsonists set ablaze some buildings within the premises of a local government in Nigeria’s southern state of Anambra on Monday, local police said.

The unknown attackers who were on the rampage burned the headquarters of the Idemili North local government area of the state at about 2 a.m. local time on Monday, said Tochukwu Ikenga, a police spokesman in Anambra.

Ikenga told reporters at a press briefing at Awka, the state capital, that a combined response by security operatives and the natives helped to repel the criminals.

“As we speak, security operatives are still on the incident, and we have put the place under control,” he said.

“I must add that the natives were helpful in contending with the attack as some of them joined security operatives to repel the attackers,” the spokesperson said.

He also said that operational vehicles parked on the premises were destroyed.

According to him, no human casualties were recorded during the attack.

Ikenga added that enough security personnel were drafted to the area, as well as firefighters, who quickly put out the fire and restored normalcy in the area. Enditem