Arthur Kennedy Congratulates Ghanaian Electorate, Urges Mahama to Seize “Second Chance”

Read His Latest write-up

Authur Kennedy Writes!

THE PEOPLE’S VERDICT. Finally, the elections are over and the people have spoken. And their verdict is clear and without ambiguity. They rejected corruption, incompetence, arrogance and the reckless disregard for the national interest. To be candid, I write, not out of joy but a sad sense of duty. I know the insults that would come. I am bracing for the loved ones who will ask with exasperation why I can’t leave Ghana alone and worry about myself. But patriotism requires this so I will do my duty.

First, let me congratulate Ghanaian voters for their wisdom and discernment. They have repeatedly voted for change– as they did in 2000, 2008 and 2016– only for their leaders to disappoint them. Periodically, some ignoramus takes to the public space to pontificate about how the problem with Ghana is the ordinary Ghanaian. It is not. The problem, dating to before the founding of the Republic, was and will always be leadership.

Next, let me congratulate President-elect John Mahama for his miraculous come-back. Not many people have a second chance in politics. As you, Sir, have said before, “Vindication is in the womb of time”. That time, Sir, is now. Seize this time, to write your name on the right side of history. Fight corruption and let there be accountability for what has been done to our country. Fight incompetence. Stop the arrogance and impunity. Halt Galamsey and strengthen institutions. Let us feel that we do not have a nation that has serial, alternating one-party states dedicated to looting the public coffers. And you, Sir, can begin by calling out and off the vigilantes of your party. We had an election, not a coup! May God strengthen you! My Party, the NPP, through its steering Committee has issued a statement that reads in part, “The SC of the party has initiated consensus building engagements to develop a clear pathway to probe the outcome of the election etc”. They also called on the public to condemn the looting of EC offices etc by the public! How time changes. The party that saw nothing wrong with vigilantes entering courtrooms to free footsoldiers– or the killing of citizens in 2020 or with Ayawaso-Wugon has found its voice against vigilantism now?

Ladies and gentlemen, this nkwaseas3m is happening now because of the nonsense we tolerated and encouraged. We must stop this because an eye for an eye will leave all of us blind. As for the probe, let me save them trouble, time and resources. We lost because we spent 8 years looting public coffers, manifesting incompetence, displaying arrogance and nurturing Galamsey! Then we picked the public face of this crime against Ghanaians– the man who argued that one dollar to four cedis was too high but the fundamentals were sound with one dollar to 16 cedis– the man we touted as the most influential VP in our history who transformed into a mere Aplanke at election time– to lead us boldly over the precipice. But the rot was wider than Dr. Bawumia.

Ashanti that used to be led by the likes of Donkor Fordjour is now led by Wontumi! Prempeh College, that gave us Kufuor and Crabbe now gives us Napo and Wontumi! The party that was built by men who risked their liberty and spent their treasure to build it now has leaders who have not suffered and see it as vehicle for amassing wealth. We lent the party to an unholy alliance of the Kyebi Mafia and Galamsey incorporated and got our comeuppance for doing nothing. Too many who knew better allowed Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong to be sacrificed while they kept quite so they could keep their place at the looting table. And even the illustrous JA Kufuor chose peace over principle and refused to fight for his party. This party has known good men and women–da Rocha, Appiah-Menkah, Mustapha Idris, Prof. Adu Boahen, Amo Bediako, Hawa Yakubu, the Essamuah Brothers, Alhaji Gibrine, to mention just a few. And it still has good men–if they will stand and fight for it. Amongst these are Kwame Pianim, Charles Amo, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Victor Owusu, Kweku Paintsil, Mustapha Idris, Boakye Agyarko, Rita Talata and Ben Annan.

The party can and must be rebuilt based on its founding principles. Dr. Bawumia’s is not the hardest-working primary by a long shot. Kufuor in 1996 and 98 was the textbook campaign. He was hardworking, humble and broke! But he won. In 2007, they showed me the cots he slept on in places like Bimbilla and Yendi etc. He was our last grassroots leader. Let us rebuild an NPP that is as good as its footsoldiers and the Ghanaian masses. May God bless Ghana and the NPP. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, (10 December, 2024.)