Arthur Kennedy Critiques NPP Leadership and Calls for Party Rebuilding

Arthur Kennedy, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised concerns about the quality of leadership within the party, particularly in light of its defeat in the 2024 elections.

Kennedy questioned the direction the party has taken in recent years, emphasizing the need for a rebuilding effort grounded in the party’s founding principles.

In his recent commentary on the election, Kennedy criticized the leadership of Ashanti Region under Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Chairman Wontumi. He questioned how someone like Wontumi, whom he considers to lack intellectual depth, was entrusted with leading a region that was once known for producing intellectually sound leaders who contributed meaningfully to national discourse.

“Ashanti that used to be led by the likes of Donkor Fordjour is now led by Wontumi!” Kennedy remarked, reflecting on the decline he perceives in the region’s leadership. He further highlighted that educational institutions, such as Prempeh College, which produced leaders like former President John Kufuor and former NPP Chairman Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey, are now associated with figures like Wontumi and Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), whom he believes do not match the intellectual legacy of the school.

Kennedy also questioned the party’s decision-making in the selection of its 2024 running mate, implying that the NPP could have done better in choosing someone more capable and qualified for the role.

In conclusion, Kennedy called for the NPP to return to its foundational values and principles in order to rebuild the party and ensure a more effective, intellectually driven leadership moving forward. “The party can and must be rebuilt based on its founding principles,” he urged, stressing the importance of revitalizing the party’s core ideals to regain public trust and strengthen its political future.