Article Wan Explains Why Constant Hit Songs Can Be a Double-Edged Sword for Artistes

Ghanaian musician Bright Homenya, widely known as Article Wan, has shared a thought-provoking perspective on the pressures of maintaining a streak of hit songs in the music industry.

The “Feel Okay” hitmaker believes that while consistent success is desirable, it can also become a burden that stifles creativity and adds unnecessary stress to an artist’s career.

In an interview with Cape Coast-based Property FM, Article Wan explained that the constant demand for hits can create an environment of relentless pressure. “To me, I don’t really have a problem when I don’t have any hit songs for a while because I always believe that things keep changing,” he said. “You cannot be on top forever. Sometimes, when the scene is quiet and you don’t have a hit song, it’s a good time to relax, reflect, and come back stronger.”

The artist emphasized that periods of relative calm in one’s career can be invaluable for growth and reinvention. “When you’re always hot in the system, it puts a lot of pressure on you. Everyone is watching, and that can stifle your creativity because you’re constantly trying to meet expectations,” he added.

Article Wan’s comments shed light on the often-overlooked downsides of sustained success in the music industry. While hit songs are crucial for visibility and commercial success, the pressure to consistently deliver chart-topping tracks can lead to burnout and creative stagnation. For many artists, the need to stay relevant can overshadow the joy of creating music, turning what was once a passion into a high-stakes competition.

The musician also highlighted how he uses quieter periods to his advantage. “When the music isn’t kicking the way it should, it’s the right time to sit down, go back to the drawing board, and strategize,” he said. This approach allows him to recharge, experiment with new sounds, and return to the spotlight with fresh energy and ideas.

Article Wan’s insights resonate with a growing conversation about mental health and sustainability in the creative industries. Many artists face immense pressure to maintain their success, often at the expense of their well-being. By advocating for balance and self-reflection, Article Wan offers a refreshing perspective on navigating the highs and lows of a music career.

Ultimately, his message is a reminder that success isn’t just about constant hits—it’s also about resilience, adaptability, and the ability to find inspiration even in quieter moments. For aspiring musicians and established stars alike, this balanced approach could be the key to long-term relevance and fulfillment in an ever-changing industry.