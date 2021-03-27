Multiple Award-winning Musician Article Wan together with Quamina MP has been recognised by United Kingdom-based Ghanaian Artist Fuse ODG as the best Afrobeats dance artistes at the moment.

Fuse ODG made eulogized the duo during an interview with Spotify in South Africa.

“At the moment there are two Ghanaian Superstars who are doing the authentic Afrobeats Dance songs and they are no other than Article Wan and Quamina MP. They are making a great impact on their music journey and the streets proud; Fuse ODG.

Many Music lovers on the various social media handles have to commend the ‘Antenna’ hitmaker for applauding the duo for the yeoman’s job done to take the Ghana music industry across the globe and making the entire nation proud.