Article Wan Urges Ghanaians to Prioritize Talent Over Character in Artistes

Ghanaian musician Article Wan has called for a paradigm shift in how the public and industry stakeholders evaluate artistes, urging Ghanaians to focus more on talent rather than character.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM on February 10, 2025, the artiste argued that character is often intertwined with an artiste’s craft and should not overshadow their creative abilities.

“Ghana is mostly into respect, respect, but I think it’s time we forget about the artiste’s character and focus on pushing their talent instead. Art is character, and character is part of the job,” Article Wan stated. He emphasized that while character plays a role in an artiste’s persona, it should not be the primary lens through which their work is judged.

Citing Shatta Wale as an example, Article Wan highlighted how the controversial dancehall star has managed to carve out a unique identity despite public criticism of his character. “People say Shatta Wale has character, but his character is part of his job. He’s been singled out because of it. If you try his style, people will say you’re copying him. We need to focus on the talent and forget the character,” he explained.

However, Article Wan was quick to clarify that he does not advocate for allowing negative character traits to undermine societal values. “No, I think we should balance it. Handling a very characteristic person can be difficult, but we shouldn’t let it overshadow their talent,” he added.

The musician’s comments come amid ongoing debates about the role of artistes as public figures and the extent to which their personal lives should influence their professional standing. While some argue that artistes should be held to higher moral standards due to their influence, others, like Article Wan, believe that their artistic contributions should take precedence.

Article Wan’s perspective resonates with a growing sentiment in the creative industry, where many believe that the focus on character often distracts from the artistry and innovation that artistes bring to the table. By shifting the narrative to prioritize talent, he hopes to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for artistes to thrive, regardless of their personal flaws or controversies.

As Ghana’s music industry continues to evolve, Article Wan’s call for a balanced approach to evaluating artistes could spark meaningful conversations about the intersection of art, character, and public perception. Whether the public will embrace this shift remains to be seen, but his message underscores the need to celebrate creativity while navigating the complexities of human character.