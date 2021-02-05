An articulated truck with registration number GT 4254 U has been involved in a nearly fatal accident on the Tema Motorway. The incident which occurred around 2:00pm on Friday, February 5, 2021 was quite dangerous. It was alleged that the driver lost control and veered off the road.

There wasn’t any casualty only that the incident brought severe vehicular traffic on the Motorway stretch thus affecting smooth movement of motorists and passengers from Accra to Tema, Aflao and its environs. The usual shoulder driving on the part of some commercial and private drivers in an attempt to escape the hurdle became a new norm.

Meanwhile, there was one police officer at the scene who ensured that lives and properties were protected. The officer discharged his duties creditably as he even saw to the eventual towing of the truck so as to bring the traffic situation under control.

The motorway continues to be a dangerous spot for accident over a period now. We therefore appeal to drivers to be extra careful when plying the stretch. May God continue to bless our Homeland Ghana and prevent the incessant carnage on our roads.

The author, Stephen Bernard Donkor won the African Journalists for Economic Opportunity Training (AJEOT-2018) Best Story of the Year and a GIJ Student.

Writer’s email: [email protected]