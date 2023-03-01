Artificial Intelligence brings new benefits and opportunities to operators – Peng

Mr Peng Song, President of ICT Strategy and Marketing of Huawei, says an Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings new benefits and opportunities to operators in the technology.

He said, however, it also required better ICT infrastructure, due to higher bandwidth and increased computing power leading to a rapid increase in network energy consumption.

Mr Peng said this at the Huawei Green Information Communications Technology Summit held in Barcelona.

The President, in a statement, pointed out that an AI Big Bang was underway. His speech is entitled: “Green and Development, Choosing Not to Choose.”

He said the ICT industry seemed to be faced with the tough choice to either go green or develop, however, “we believe the industry can choose not to choose, and instead go green and develop simultaneously. ”

Mr Peng pointed out that simultaneous green ICT and ICT development was possible if the right balance was struck between energy efficiency, renewable energy utilization, and user experience.

At MWC Barcelona 2023, Huawei will launch solutions that embody this approach to pave the way for the green development of ICT infrastructure networks.

He said in terms of energy efficiency, Huawei advocated expanding the focus from just improving network energy efficiency to also reducing absolute energy consumption.

He said in light-load scenarios, multi-dimensional shutdown technology could be employed to enable intelligent shutdown across different dimensions, such as frequency, time, channel, and power.

Meanwhile, in ultra-light-load scenarios, equipment can be put into a deep dormancy mode. For example, new materials and processes can be used to solve condensation and low temperature issues when AAU hardware shuts down.

Mr Peng said this enabled the power module to independently remain in standby, meaning the power consumption of the AAU during extremely light load could be reduced from 300W to less than 10W.

He said in terms of renewable energy, the company called for a focus expansion, from the scale of green power deployment to the efficient use of renewable energy.

“An upgrade from network-specific policies to site-specific policies can be undertaken in order to improve the accuracy of renewable energy deployment,” he added.

Additionally, the time required for intelligent scheduling can be reduced from days to minutes, thus maximizing the economic and environmental benefits of renewable energy.

He said multi-dimensional site information such as weather, electricity price, battery status, and service volume can be obtained, and intelligent scheduling algorithms could maximize power generation efficiency and load-based power availability, while minimizing overall power cost.

“In terms of user experience, Huawei proposes that the focus should no longer solely be on network energy saving and KPI assurance but extend to user experience assurance. Optimal energy saving policies can be adopted according to different network scenarios,” he said.

He said in low-traffic scenarios, basic network KPIs are guaranteed to maximize energy saving, while user experience is guaranteed in high-traffic scenarios.

The President said experience-driven approaches were being upgraded to data-driven approaches, allowing energy-saving policies to be generated in minutes and optimization policies to be delivered in milliseconds.

Mr Peng emphasized that Huawei iteratively updates its green solutions in accordance with its belief in the potential of the three aforementioned areas and has launched the Huawei Green 1-2-3 solution.

“Within this solution, “1” refers to one index for green network construction; “2” refers to the focus on two scenarios: high energy efficiency and ultra-low energy consumption; and “3” refers to a systematic three-layer solution that covers sites, networks, and operations,” he said.

Mr Peng said Huawei is willing to work with operators worldwide to strike a balance between going green and development, to accelerate green ICT development.

MWC Barcelona 2023 will run from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, where Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, Huawei will dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation.

Their vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to lay the foundation for 5.5G and build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity.

