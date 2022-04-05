Artificial Intelligence Key To Solving Corruption Problem – Dr Kpodar

Dr. Chris Kpodar, the Executive Director at Solomon Investment Ghana Limited has admitted that even though corruption remains the biggest cankers existing in society, Artificial Intelligence is the key to solving the problem.

Dr Kpodar who is also the Chief Technical Advisor, Centre for Greater Impact Africa, (CGIA) emphasized that the ability of Artificial Intelligence applications to work would radically reduce or remove manual operations which forms the fertile grounds for corrupt practice.

“Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to reveal or even predict corruption or fraud that previously was nearly or completely impossible to detect. If the government wants to be credible in every sector, they have to invest in Artificial Intelligence for an everlasting solution to corruption,” Dr. Kpodar stated.

Dr Kpodar who served as Consultant for Africa and the Middle East advising governments and companies on investment stated at a forum organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office.

The forum which was on the topic: “Artificial Intelligence and sustainable development,” was attended by Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, an economist, and CGIA Executive Director; Mr. Mohammed Malik, CGIA Technical Advisor, and an Indian Investor; Mr. Percy Opata, CGIA Corporate Secretary; Mr. Samuel Akoetey, CGIA Head of Business Development; and Mr. Frank Ofoe Zotorvi, CGIA Head of Legal Affairs.

Dr. Kpodar who is a global Artificial Intelligence Specialist said using artificial intelligence as an anti-corruption tool calls for redesigning systems, especially those that were previously prone to bribery and corruption, and building in transparency, integrity, and trustworthiness.

He explained that without effective public scrutiny, the risk of money being lost to corruption and misappropriation is vast, which makes it necessary for the government to invest in Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Kpodar indicated that Artificial Intelligence was the modernization of all traditional, experience, as well as tested methods of investigation that could not be influenced by the machine applied.

Dr. Kpodar however commended the government for initiating the digitization system, “digitization is a prerequisite for Artificial Intelligence deployment as an anti-corruption weapon”.