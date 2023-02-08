Artisanal Mills Upgrades Commercial Financing Program With Capital Plus Exchange

Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association in collaboration with Capital Plus Exchange(US) organized a one day training program to develop a curriculum and learning materials for competency-based training in artisanal millers industry to upgrade and commercialize artisanal millers in large scale.

The Commercial Financing Program was held at Werber house, Agona Nkwanta in the Western region on 2nd February, 2023.

Targeted at the artisanal millers producers, the curriculum is aimed at equipping learners with the requisite skill set for the artisanal millers, and training entrepreneurs to set up businesses in the oil palm value chain. This is to boost employment opportunities in the sector, as well as enhance Ghana’s potential of becoming a global player in artisanal millers sector.

Designed to fit the Commercial Financing Program with Capital Plus Exchange Training qualification framework, the one day training program –Access to commercial financing through Agriculture Value Chain finance ,Bank financing products and services ,FFB pricing capping, harvesting, farm management, plant protection and chemical application, and processing and quality assurance.

President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning , said the competency-based training forms part of the skills for employment component of the oil palm programme which is being implemented in Ghana to ensure massive improvement in commercialize artisanal millers.

“The artisanal millers , just like many other sectors in the economy, lacks skilled personnel and the youth do not also have the required skills to be employed. Our focus is, therefore, to provide adequate technical and vocational training to the youth to equip them with the skills for employment within the sector,” Caplus Agrivet consultant Mr George Muruka said.

The program seeks to contribute to the transformation of the artisanal millers sector in Ghana, increase incomes of smallholder farmers and processors, and generate economic growth and jobs. It is part of s global agenda of building sustainable production for artisanal millers and other commodities.