Artisans at Enchi Light Industrial Site lament over low patronage

Artisans at the Light Industrial Site in Enchi have lamented over what they describe as poor working conditions.

This, they said, was due to the lack of amenities including a toilet facility, poor roads leading to the site, unpaved floor which made it difficult to work when it rained, lack of potable water and the lack of security, among others.

The situation, according to the artisans was contrary to the promises made to them before their relocation to the site.

The artisans who shared their sentiments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) called on the government to address their concerns to lessen the burdens on their operations.

The artisans, numbering about 500 included electricians, mechanics, auto sprayers, electric and gas welders, and brass and tank welders.

Mr Lord Forson, a welder said contrary to the promises made to them before their relocation some six years ago, the Assembly had failed to deliver on its promises.

He said the Assembly had also failed to relocate the remaining artisans in the communities as promised which had also contributed to the low patronage.

He further mentioned that the unmotorable nature of the roads leading to the site deterred customers from going to the site to patronise their services

He, therefore, called on the municipal authority to ensure that all the artisans were relocated to the site to create an even distribution of work among them.

Mr Forson also bemoaned the situation where workers who got injured while working had to be rushed to the hospital because there was no clinic at the site to administer first aid.

He further bemoaned the situation where they had to go into the bush for nature’s call and called on the Assembly to as a matter of urgency, provide them with a decent toilet facility.

Mr Kojo Aggrey, one of the mechanics told the GNA that though they had reported their challenges to the Municipal authority, but nothing had been done about it.

He recounted that before they were relocated to the site, the Assembly promised to pave the grounds, provide a Police station, post office and a clinic but all had not been done.

He also complained about low patronage at their new site.