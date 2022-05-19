Artisans in FGR host communities undertake NVTI proficiency test

Artisans in host communities of Future Global Resources (FGR) Bogoso Prestea Mine, in the Western Region, have taken a proficiency test as part of measures to grow their enterprises.

Although more than 300 artisans subscribed to join the programme, only 150 candidates were able to complete successfully.

The programme was organised in collaboration with GIZ and the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), and funded by the Mine and GIZ.

The participants had no formal education but had acquired skills directly from workshops and desired to learn modern techniques to expand their businesses.

Their fields included masonry, carpentry and joinery, motor vehicle mechanics, general electrical, commercial cookery, plumbing, dressmaking and aluminum fabrication.

All the successful candidates received an NVTI Proficiency One Certificate, which would enable them to compete fairly in securing jobs in well-established organisations.

Mr Fred Ofosu Tenkorang, the General Manager, FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine, commended the beneficiaries for working hard throughout the programme.

“The Mine alone cannot create livelihood opportunities. Such vocational and technical skill holders have the capacity to create their own jobs, raising the required income to support their families and employ others. That is why we have been supporting small micro businesses over the years,” he said.

The Mine presented deep freezers, fufu pounding machines, gas cylinders, burners, knitting machine, ovens and cooking utensils to some owners of small micro businesses identified across their catchment communities to expand their businesses.

Mr Tenkorang said at the FGR, community relations and development issues were part of the broader organisational thinking and strategy, adding; “We believe in stakeholder partnership for development, which guarantees sustainability and mutual prosperity”.

A computer laboratory completed by the joint effort of the Beppo Divisional Stool, Bogoso Prestea Development Foundation Fund, and the FGR, was commissioned and handed over to the Beppo Municipal Assembly Basic School.

Mr Tenkorang entreated the school authorities to maintain the computer laboratory to serve its intended purpose.

The Mine again donated two tricycles, waste bins and mono desks to the Appiatse relief camp.

The Community Affairs and Environmental Manager, FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine, Mr Robert Gyamfi, explained that the Mine had trained a lot of artisans but due to the lack of certificates they ended up with few opportunities to grow their businesses.

He indicated that the new programme would help improve the local economy and living conditions of residents in their operational areas.

Many of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency commended the Mine and GIZ for the initiative to promote local businesses.