Artisans to be resourced after training for industrialization drive

The government has been urged to consider the possibility of setting up artisans in business after their training as part of its industrialization drive.

Rev. Dr. Love Konadu, President of Obuasi based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) who made the call, said such initiative would not only address the redundancy rate among graduate artisans, but also spur economic growth.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Rev. Dr. Konadu whose organisation has been championing artisan entrepreneurship, said that a lot of graduate artisans found it difficult to properly set themselves up after learning their trade.

As a result, most of them are left with no option than looking out for opportunities elsewhere rendering their training useless, she pointed out.

This, she said, must not be allowed to continue as a nation grappling with youth unemployment.

She urged government to increase its budgetary allocations to the Ghana Enterprises Agency for the procurement of start-up kits to enable them reach out to more beneficiaries through the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

“Having worked with Artisans over the years, I have come to appreciate their issues and challenges and I know some of them even find it difficult getting food to eat before going to work,” she noted.

She encouraged apprentices learning various trades under difficult circumstances to remain resolute and focused, saying that their perseverance would be crowned with a decent livelihood.

“This is not the time to follow the money or material things. This is the time for you to learn a trade, acquire a skill which will enable you to live an independent life,” she implored them.

Mama Love Foundation has over the years trained thousands of under-privileged and vulnerable youth in the Adansi enclave in vocations such as bead making, bakery and confectionery.

The Foundation is currently sponsoring more than 20 girls to learn fashion and design as well as catering.

Dr. Konadu called on like-minded individuals and institutions to join hands with her Foundation to transform the lives of the vulnerable and less privileged in society.