Artist Criticizes Ghana Music Awards for Lackluster Performances

Musician and producer Article Wan has sparked controversy by openly criticizing the quality of performances at the Ghana Music Awards.

In a candid interview with Amansan Krakye, Article Wan pointed to a growing trend on social media as evidence that the live displays at the awards have consistently fallen short of expectations.

Drawing on comments from social media platforms and TGMA live streams, he remarked that many Ghanaians do not hesitate to voice their disappointment. “Ghanaians are afraid to say this but I’m going to say it here,” he said. “Anytime we have our Ghana Music Awards, just read the comments online. When an artiste is performing, you see reactions like, ‘What is he doing? The performance is dull,’ and many even ask who the next act is supposed to be.”

Article Wan emphasized that his critique was not born out of personal bias but was a reflection of the records available for anyone to see. “I’m not the one saying this but the records are there so you can go and check it. I’m just contributing as a Ghanaian artist who has the voice to also speak out,” he added.

This forthright commentary has ignited further debate among industry insiders and fans alike. While some argue that the awards ceremony still has potential, others believe that a revamp in performance standards is long overdue. Observers note that such criticisms could serve as a wake-up call for organizers, encouraging them to reassess and elevate the overall quality of the event.

As the discourse continues, the call for improvement reflects a broader desire for a more engaging and dynamic celebration of Ghanaian musical talent—a sentiment that resonates with both the artists on stage and the audience watching at home.