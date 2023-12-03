Artist from home and around the world converge in China

A sub-forum on artist exchanges and mutual learning was held as a sideline activity of the Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, from Friday to Saturday.

Approximately 150 artists from over 80 countries attended the two-day sub-forum, which consisted of two parts: speeches and dialogues.

During the event, Ecuadorian artist Gonzalo Hernán Illescas Coronel said that using art as a medium to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations requires the establishment of a continuous exchange of cultures and ideas.

Moreau épouse Kouassi Mathilde, an artist from Cote d’Ivoire who uses Chinese calligraphy in her work, also shared her own views on the topic during the sub-forum.

Culture and art know no national boundaries and belong to people all over the world, and language will never become a barrier to our communication, she said.

With the theme of cultural exchanges and mutual learning in the eyes of Chinese and foreign artists, the event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Zhejiang provincial government and the China International Culture Association.