Artiste Manager Bulldog Calls for Investigation into Statue Erected for Former President Akufo-Addo

Artiste Manager Bulldog has raised eyebrows over the recent erection of a statue for former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, suggesting that the individuals behind the project should face legal consequences.

Speaking on Accra-based United Television, Bulldog criticized the statue as a waste of taxpayer money and an unnecessary expenditure, especially when other pressing issues, such as deteriorating infrastructure, remain unresolved.

Bulldog expressed his intention to petition the “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) team to investigate the commissioning of the statue, arguing that public funds should not be spent on such a “useless” project. “You cannot use state funds to erect such a useless statue when the road there is bad,” he remarked, referring to the location of the statue. He pointed out that for years, citizens have been vocal about the poor state of infrastructure, and this statue project only highlighted the mismanagement of resources.

Furthermore, Bulldog suggested that the regional minister responsible for the statue’s commission should be investigated. “I called my lawyer when I heard that a statue was erected for the former President and asked what the crime would be if someone destroyed state property. He said it could be classified as a misdemeanor and other charges,” Bulldog explained. His statement implies that there are legal grounds to challenge the statue, and he emphasized that the process and legality surrounding its erection should be thoroughly scrutinized.

Bulldog’s comments reflect a broader public frustration with how public funds are allocated, especially when infrastructure and essential services are in dire need of attention. His call for investigation signals a growing concern over accountability in the use of state resources and the need for transparency in government-sponsored projects.