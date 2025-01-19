Artiste Manager Bulldog Tells Nana Akufo-Addo to Remain Silent in Retirement

Artiste Manager Bulldog has made a provocative statement, urging former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to “act like he is dead” during his retirement and refrain from commenting on any national issues.

Bulldog, known for his outspoken views, expressed his frustration with the former president’s actions while in office, particularly criticizing what he perceived as a silencing of dissenting voices.

Speaking in an interview, Bulldog emphasized that Nana Akufo-Addo, who he believes curtailed freedom of speech during his presidency, should now remain silent as the country moves forward. “Look where we are as a country; we don’t have time,” Bulldog remarked. “Somebody like Akufo-Addo should never speak in Ghana again. He shouldn’t even cough.”

The artiste manager’s comments reflect deep frustration with the former president’s leadership and the perceived suppression of alternative views during his time in office. Bulldog further added that the inauguration of the new government symbolized the end of Akufo-Addo’s political influence. “The inauguration we did was his funeral. He is dead,” he declared, reinforcing his sentiment that the former president should now fade into silence and allow the country to heal.

Bulldog’s words are part of a broader dissatisfaction voiced by some members of the public, who feel that Ghana’s political climate has been stifled under Akufo-Addo’s administration. While his comments are extreme, they underscore a desire for change and a call for the country to move beyond the influence of past leadership figures.