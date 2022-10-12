Artistes with unique talents find it difficult to break through in the music industry– Enam

Ghanaian songstress Enam Keteku Angela, known by her stage name “Enam,” has lamented the lack of support for unique artistes that surface in the music industry.

According to the budding music act, Ghanaians seem to have the same favourites every year and are a bit hesitant to support upcoming artistes.

This, according to Enam, was very worrying, especially for artistes who want to grow traditional music and not follow other foreign genres.

“It is very difficult for new artistes with unique talent to be accepted, especially when they are not following the trend of music. Ghanaians always have the same favourite every year. It is almost like we have no choice or taste of our own,” she said.

Enam, who is currently promoting her “Wuieve” Extended Play (EP), said her project was among the best and most authentic pack of songs made by any Ghanaian artistes this year.

“I think I have one of the best EPs on the music market currently and one of the most unique projects ever released in Ghana. I urge you to support my course on promoting traditional music because it is our own.

“These are the kind of music projects that can win Grammys because they serve music with originality,” she said.

The six-track “Wueive” EP, which features award-winning Highlife musician Akwaboah, is a well-curated masterpiece and available across various digital platforms.

