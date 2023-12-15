Artists and Cultural Professionals in Ghana Receive Vital Legal Training from UNESCO

Yesterday, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), through the UNESCO Aschberg Program, conducted a comprehensive training session for selected stakeholders, including artists and cultural professionals.

The focus of the training was to impart knowledge on the legal frameworks governing their practices and guide them on aligning their crafts with the principles outlined in the Ghana cultural policy.

This training, skillfully conducted by UNESCO national expert Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr (aka Bnoskka), is a strategic step towards thier intended initiative of training 400 emerging artists and cultural professionals.

This initiative, generously funded by the UNESCO Aschberg Program and meticulously organized by the Ghana National Commission on Culture, aims to empower and elevate individuals within the cultural and creative industries in Ghana.

The 29 stakeholders present at the training session represented the diverse landscape of the cultural and creative sectors in Ghana.

Notable personalities and dignitaries in attendance included FIPPAG President Mr. Aboagye, Ghana Publishers Association President Mr. Yarmoah, the Director of Ghana Film Authority, President of Ghana Bloggers Association Mr. Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah (Attractive Mustapha), UNESCO Accra representative Tavonga Munodawafa, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey aka Daddy Bosco, Bull GOD, Frank Agyekum, Nana Reagan, and the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Deputy Director Dr. Richardson Fio.

Looking ahead, the comprehensive training of 400 emerging artists and cultural professionals is scheduled to commence in the first week of January 2024, concluding in February of the same year.

This ambitious program is designed to cover all 16 regions of Ghana, ensuring a broad and inclusive reach across the nation.