Florence Sottie, a renowned artist is expected to carry her artwork for exhibition at the peak of Mount Afadzato, the highest mountain in Ghana.

Other artists are billed to do same as part of this year’s Pan African artwork exhibition dubbed, “Black Woman and Black Youth of Excellence.”

Sottie will carry her “very heavy exceptionally remarkable, celebrated and hugely expensive artwork” of 28inches x 40inches, to the peak of the famous mountain, herself.

It’s a celebrated work, which is expected to attract huge global interest when it finally reaches the 2900 peak of the Mountain for a global exhibition that will be shown live across the globe before and during the Christmas period.

A news brief made available to the Ghana News Agency on the event, said her work was expected to be the most expensive artworks originating from Africa, with its attraction pegged at one per cent of the current Mona Lisa.

The brief said the medium of the artwork was a portrayal of Efua Nyarkoa, who reflected the quintessential qualities of the Black Woman of Beauty.

It said the work was done with beads and plywood, painstakingly and exquisitely done; with collage technique and rich tones as the beads provided a strong physical presence.

The news brief said the colours featured in the work were warm to reflect passion, happiness, enthusiasm, energy and positivity to its viewers.

It said the beauty of her work was that it would draw the viewer closer to look and feel the beads to experience and appreciate its significance.

Iconic artworks of Winnie Mandela will also be showcased as part of the global pan African Exhibition.

The brief said among the “large body of works” that would make the “spiritual pilgrimage” on Mount Afadzato was the work of artist Isaac Nii Aryeetey who did “a wonderful portrait of Winnie Mandela using buttons, plywood and cloth.”

In all, over 40 Efua Nyarkoa and Iconic Winnie Mandela artworks would be carried to Mount Afadzato for Exhibition, headlined by Florence Sottie’s exceptional and globally acclaimed beads portrait.

The journey to the peak would take four days with special pan African cultural events running intermittently with commentary on the importance of the Transformational Leadership events across Africa,-the main thrust of the “Decade of the Black Woman and Black Youth of Excellence” events.