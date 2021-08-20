As Covid-19 cases spike, Israel sends reservists to work in hospitals

In view of the sharp rise in new coronavirus infections, the Israeli army has announced that it will once again send around 200 army reservists to support staff in dozens of hospitals.

The reservists will help with logistical tasks such as transferring patients or transporting medical equipment, a military representative said on Thursday. The aim is to relieve medical staff of more menial tasks, allowing them to focus on patient care.

The number of seriously ill Covid-19 patients rose to 603 on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry, the highest figure since March.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported within one day was more than 8,500 cases earlier this week, the highest figure in more than half a year.

On Thursday, the ministry reported 7,856 new infections and four Covid-19-related deaths on the previous day.

The numbers in Israel have been rising massively since June, despite more than 58 per cent of the approximately 9.4 million population being fully vaccinated. In addition, more than 1 million people aged 50 and over have already received a third vaccination as a booster.

According to the army, more than 600 reservists were deployed in Israel’s hospitals at various times during the pandemic. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that 6,000 reservists are already supporting local authorities in a mass antibody test of around 1.6 million children before the start of the school year on September 1.