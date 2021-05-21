The onus of arranging finances, getting writers, a director, and key members of the team onboard is on the producer. The producer oversees crucial aspects of pre-production, production and post-production, all the way up to release. Put simply, the producer manages the business side of production, which is the most important aspect of filmmaking, the very reason why a film is made – to make money. So it’s very important that a film producer takes care of certain things for a desired output. Successful film producer Mohammed Alsaadi lists three of them. Let’s delve.

Be choosy

It is necessary to choose a strong script that would blend in with the viewers’ preferences and at least meet, if not exceed, their expectations. For example, being an Omani producer, Mohammed identified fantasy as one of the most successful genres to attract his viewers in the present artistic era.

Know your niche

Mohammed says one needs to have basic knowledge, if not holistic know-how, of the genre he is dabbling in. For example, Mohamed explains that if one wants to be a thriving music producer then he should have some understanding of music theory. It’s not necessary for him to learn to play an instrument. But a music producer should be well-versed with relevant terms like dynamics and intonation and allegro.

A film should be script and not star-powered

Last but not least, Mohammed mentions an essential aspect of filmmaking to consider. He shares, “Bringing the most famous stars together to act in your movie in the absence of a very strong, successful director and good script can bring utter failure because a) the stars may create trouble with their conflicting differences, which will cost the producer huge sums of money and b) being a star, everyone would seek to steal the limelight. All or any of this can ruin the film.”

Mohammed Alsaadi is an Omani film producer who has produced top-notch films in Egypt and Oman. One of his most famous films is Monagat AlNafs film Monologue, which won the best film in the Oman Film Competition in 2018. His upcoming film projects include Hollywood films. Mohammed is excited to soon start the production of a new film that chronicles the life of the superstar, Mohammed Salah, including his great passion for animation and historical films. Mohamed is also in talks with the Hollywood to make a movie on the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.