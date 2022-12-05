ASA enhances capacities of mathematics teachers in Upper East

The African Science Academy (ASA) in collaboration with the Ghana Society for Education Technology (GSET), has trained mathematics teachers in the Upper East Region on enhanced and innovative techniques of teaching mathematics.

The training, which had funding support from Tullow Oil, was part of the ASA Maths Masterclass initiative to whip interest of girls in science and mathematics, and brought together over 70 mathematics teachers drawn across second cycle institutions in the region.

The Maths Masterclass is an educational open day conference organised to share and widen the knowledge of Senior High School Mathematics Teachers, by introducing them to practical ways and more engaging techniques of teaching mathematics

It also aimed at equipping, training and guiding educators on innovative teaching techniques that could enhance their daily activities as teachers to deal with complex concepts in mathematics as a subject.

The ASA is an all-girls advanced-level school for Mathematics and Science founded by African Gifted Foundation that is aimed to build capacity of stakeholders to advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana especially among girls.

Speaking at the 8th edition held in Bolgatanga, Ms Gifty Ghansah, Headteacher of the ASA, said the Mathematics subject was perceived by most students especially females to be difficult and they were focused in demystifying such a notion through strengthening capacity of teachers to break down concepts to make it more engaging.

“Since 2017, the Maths Masterclass has impacted the lives of about 450 teachers and over 45,000 students in regions it has been held across the country, and it is worth noting that there has always been a rippling effect as participants from schools go back to teach others,” she revealed.

Mr Miracule Daniel Gavor, Founder of GSET, said the ASA Maths Masterclass was aimed at promoting STEM based education and social innovation especially among girls in Ghana through innovative teaching and guidance.

He explained that there had been several educational reforms to promote STEM education in the country, however, many teachers especially in the rural communities who did not have the information and materials continued to be left behind.

“Mathematics is an important subject that needs attention, but more so in a practical way, so that it could be engaging for students to develop interest, hence the need for Mathematics teachers to be equipped practically,” he added.

Ms Yasameen Al-Jbourg, Executive Director, African Gifted Foundation, noted that STEM education, particularly Mathematics was key in the current industrial revolution and noted that the Foundation was determined to scale up the training to all the regions.

Ms Mollydean Zong Buntuya, Upper East Regional Training Officer, Ghana Education Service, lauded the initiative to improving STEM education in the country especially the rural regions and urged the beneficiary teachers to pay attention to the lesson learnt to improve performance.

The GSET is a Ghanaian education technology non-governmental organisation devoted to transform

ing education through technology and create enabling environment for all to comfortably use the technology to impart knowledge and enhance education delivery.