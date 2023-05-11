Asa Plus Travel partners GCF to launch UCI World Cycling Championship

Asa Plus Destinations has partnered with the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) to launch the 2023 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Cycling Championships to be held in Glasgow Scotland from August 3-13 2023.

The competition opened for 19 cycling disciplines including Road, Para-cycling Road, Track, Para-cycling Track, MTB Cross-Country, MTB Downhill, MTB Marathon, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle Park, BMX Freestyle Flatland, Trials, Indoor Cycling, Gran Fondo etc where Ghana will be part taking in six disciplines.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed General Secretary of the GCF said this year’s event would be the first time all 19 UCI World Championships would be combining into mega-event, making it a cycling event unmatched in size and scale.

He said 8,000 riders from 177 countries are expected to part take in the 11-day competition with over two hundred rainbow jerseys “where many would fall, heroes would rise and fewer would be crowned champions in the biggest cycling event ever”.

He therefore appealed to government, non-governmental organisation, individuals for sponsorship and also urged the media to keep promoting the sport.

He said, “we are sending signals to all companies to come on board to sponsor us even if is a pesewa, cedi you can contribute, no amount is small”.

“Our experience in Glasgow should inspire us to win medals when we host the African Games.”

Mr. Abraham Sarberg Antwi Chief Executive Office of Asa Plus Destinations, said the company aim to promote least finance sports and was ready to sponsor other federations when the needs arise.

He said, “we promise that this year our work would be massive and greater than what we did last year, and it will be a memorable one.”