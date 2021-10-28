ASA Savings and Loans supports needy but brilliant children

ASA Savings and Loans has given scholarship to some children in Tema and its enclave in support of their education, as part of their corperate social responsibilities.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Felix Adedeme, Tema Divisional Manager said, as a financial institution, their interest was not about making profits and interested in their clients’ welfare.

He added that, it was the company’s objective over the years to support their clients every year, due to this they have annual budgets down for cooperate social responsibilities and this year alone they put down 100,000 dollars to be allocated to all 138 branches in the country.

According to him, for years in their existence as a financial institution, they have made donations to orphanage homes, hospitals, they also did free screening, drilled bore holes, gave scholarships among other social responsibilities.

He said in Tema and its enclave, 28 children benefited from this scholarship to aid them further their education and to help them achieve their aim which will contribute to national development.

Madam Patricia Osei Tutu, a mother of a beneficiary said, “God bless ASA for their immense support over the years”.

Master Ransford Tetteh a beneficiary also showed appreciation on behalf of all the beneficiaries and prayed that “God would bless ASA to be able to support the needy but brilliant children in the society”.