ASA Savings & Loans offer scholarship to 20 brilliant but needy kids

ASA Savings and Loans, Penkwaase and Fiapre Business Centres in the Sunyani Municipality, has supported 20 schoolchildren with a total amount of GH¢10,000 as scholarship to aid them to acquire school supplies and essential materials for their education.

A cheque for GH¢5000 was given as scholarship to 10 of the children in the Penkwaase Business Centre with same amount given to other 10 children in the Fiapre Business Centre.

Some of beneficiary children from the Penkwaase Business Centre, were drawn from schools including; Golden Intellectual School, SDA Odumase, Wise Educational Complex, and Great Oxford Business School.

In the Fiapre Business Centre, the children were from South Ridge Modern School, Presbyterian School, Methodist School Ridge Experimental, Barihama Islamic School, Wisdom Gate, SUSEC Model, St. Patrick School and Christ Apostolic School.

Mr David Amevor, the Sunyani Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans said the scholarship was part of the company’s social responsibility, to support the children, whose parents do business with the company.

“We sometimes organize health screening for the children and their parents in the municipality, but on this occasion we decided to directly impact these children who are brilliant but from needy homes,” he said.

Mr Amevor said the ASA Savings and Loans would continue to show interest in the welfare of children, parents and in all communities that the business operates in Ghana.

He asked parents to show interest in the education of their children and called on corporate Ghana to assist in helping children to realize their fullest potential.

Mr Abdulai Abrahaman, the Branch Manager of Fiapre Business Centre, added that the Fiapre Branch had special interest in the progress and growth of parents and their children, hence the support.

“We are excited to have given the support and we hope to do more for children in the Fiapre Business Centre in the future,” he said.