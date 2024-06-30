ASA-WISHH and Agrihouse Foundation Partner for Ghana Poultry Day 2024

The 4th annual Ghana Poultry Day, scheduled for July 1, 2024, at the State House forecourt, is a significant event.

It’s a result of the collaborative efforts of the American Soybean Association (ASA) and the Agrihouse Foundation, two leading organizations in the agricultural sector. This advocacy event aims to shine a spotlight on the significance of poultry in Ghana’s market opportunities, trade, investment potential, and nutritional benefits.

Mr. Chris Slemp, Africa Director for ASA’s World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) Program, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing their mission to enhance food security through soy promotion and the pivotal role of poultry as a protein source. Highlighting challenges in Ghana’s poultry sector, including high production costs and access to quality feed, Slemp outlined their strategic objectives to educate stakeholders, foster knowledge sharing, and promote sustainable practices.

Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, expressed gratitude for ASA’s sponsorship and shared aspirations to bolster Ghana’s poultry sector. She underscored WISHH’s expertise and commitment to sector improvement, emphasizing the event’s role in advocating, empowering stakeholders like you, and enhancing poultry’s visibility and consumption.

The Ghana Poultry Day event will feature various activities, including a chef cooking competition showcasing poultry recipes, insightful town hall discussions led by industry leaders, and an exhibition for stakeholders across multiple sectors to forge partnerships. These activities are not just about the present, but they hold the promise of a brighter future, driving economic growth and prosperity.

With strong support from partners such as the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, and Wilmar International, the event promises to be a pivotal platform for advocating poultry sector growth and nutritional awareness in Ghana.