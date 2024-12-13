Asaase Foundation Sponsors Annual Pre-Christmas Party for Children at Princess Marie Louise Hospital

On Thursday, December 12, the Asaase Foundation once again sponsored the annual pre-Christmas party at the Princess Marie Louise (PML) Children’s Hospital in Accra, bringing festive cheer to young patients and schoolchildren in the area.

The Asaase Foundation, a corporate social responsibility initiative by Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited, has consistently supported this heartwarming event, which also received donations from the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia.

The party, an annual tradition at the hospital, is organized for the children who are patients, as well as local schoolchildren and guests from partner institutions. The event provides an opportunity for these children to enjoy the Christmas season in a special way despite their circumstances.

Gifty Boafo, the administrator of the Asaase Foundation, expressed deep gratitude to Samira Bawumia for her involvement in sponsoring the celebration. She said, “Each year we come, we join the hospital because we like to help the children, we like to help the ill, we like to help the marginalized in society; it gives us joy. When we come here and celebrate with the children, it brings us so much joy. We are glad to be here. Thank you, Madam Samira, for honouring our invitation and being here.”

Samira Bawumia, in her address, commended the hospital’s staff, management, and advisory board for their dedication in making the event a success. “Over the years, Princess Marie-Louise Children’s Hospital has been a beacon of care, compassion, and healing for children across Ghana. The hospital’s unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of its youngest citizens is truly commendable.”

She also expressed appreciation for charitable donors, including the Asaase Foundation, MTN Ayo Insurance, Little Angels Trust, and others, for their continued support. “Your commitment to creating these precious moments of joy speaks volumes about the love and empathy that define the ethos of this hospital.”

Acknowledging the importance of the festive season, Samira Bawumia emphasized, “Every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas, to feel cherished, celebrated, and cared for. Your efforts embody the true essence of the season.”

The event marked another year of community-driven support for the hospital and its young patients, underscoring the collective commitment to children’s welfare during the holiday season.