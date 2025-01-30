Asabaade Residents Cry Over Poor Road and Power Cuts

Chiefs and residents of Asabaade near Asalaja have expressed displeasure over poor state of road networks and rolling blackout in the area.

Speaking to the Okyeame of Asabaade Mr Amartey Quaye, roads in Asabaade are riddled with potholes, making it difficult for residents to commute to and from their daily activities.

The poor road conditions have also affected economic activities in the area, as traders and farmers struggle to transport their goods to market.

To make matters worse, he claim that the community has been experiencing frequent power outages due to a faulty transformer. The outages have disrupted economic activities, caused food spoilage, and made life generally uncomfortable for residents.

The family head of kwame Akun family Mr Samuel Fenny said Asabaade community needs extension of pipelines in order for them to get clean drinking water ,adding that they can’t rely on the Dam

“We hope our voices will be heard,” said elders