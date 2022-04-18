Asabee admonishes Christians to revive their spirit of hope with the resurrection of Christ

Christians have been admonished to revive their spirit of hope with love for one another.

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was a refreshing tenet of Christianity, hence, the need to eschew any kind of hatred, anger, misunderstanding and backbiting within them and take advantage of the benefits of the huge sacrifice.

Giving his Easter Message in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Asamoah Boateng noted that it was imperative for Christians to use the occasion to reflect on the legacy of Christ to build strong relationships to foster peace across the globe.

He stated that Easter’s significance was forgiveness, love and reconciliation and called on all to forgive and forget whatever the issues were and make peace with each other.

He wished the NPP faithfuls and all Ghanaians a memorable Easter filled with blessings, prosperity and luck.

The Aspiring National Chairman called on them to care for, love each other and help to restore unity within the party towards building a brighter future for mother Ghana.

Easter is observed to remember the sacrifices Jesus Christ made on the Cross of Calvary, and His Resurrection, and Christians use the occasion to seek forgiveness of their sins and reconcile with one another.