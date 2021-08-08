Asadame to get new clinic in October

Asadame, a farming community in the Keta Municipality will by October this year, have a new clinic to help in the delivery of quality healthcare to residents and people from adjoining communities.

The China Development Bank and the Government of Ghana-funded project which started in December 2020 and is currently about 80 percent complete will replace the existing dilapidated health centre.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the community showed that the current Asadame Health Centre where people access healthcare had visible cracks posing the threat of a possible collapse and entrapment of staff and/or clients.

The staff of the facility who spoke to the GNA said it was unfortunate that there had been countless times they worried about their health and that of their clients due to the condition of the building and prayed the new project would be completed on time so they could move in and have peace of mind to render services to the people.

“We have cracks all over the building. At the top there, a hole has been created which makes the place leak badly when heavy rains come. At one time, the ceiling just fell on us along with substances in the ceiling compelling us to run home to bathe. At another time too, part of the concrete at the top just peeled off and nearly fell on a staff.

It’s a death trap from the health centre to our flat. It’s a good thing the new place is being put up. I hope that a better accommodation for us is also considered,” Miss Eunice Alabi, a nurse and In-Charge of Asadame Health Centre lamented.

Mr Matthew Dogbey, the Site Engineer assured that work on the new clinic which would among others have a maternity ward, Reproductive and Child Health Unit, and Out-Patient Department was expected to be completed this month assuring, it would be ready for handing over to the Assembly by end of September.

Mr Godwin Edudzi Effah, Municipal Chief Executive for Keta said the Assembly would not hesitate to commission the project after its completion noting, by October, it should be commissioned for use by the people.

He explained the Assembly had to make changes to an initial proposal for a six-unit classroom block anywhere in the Municipality to get the project to Asadame to make healthcare accessible to the people to achieve goal number 3 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.