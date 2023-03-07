Asafa Powell and wife Alyshia get Ghanaian names at Cape Coast

Nana Kobina Asafa Ababio and Nana Ekua Amina Powell, the Super guests of the Ghana Olympic Committee have revealed that the trip to the motherland was very successful.

They thanked the GOC President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah for leading the programme to get to know their roots.

They spent Ghana Independence Day in Cape Coast, where Alyshia’s family is from and met the King of Ogua, Nana Kwesi Atta, Nana Amoako Boudu chief of Breman Askiuma President of the Central regional house of chiefs.

Cape Coast is the capital of the Central Region, in southern Ghana, known most famous for its role in the transatlantic slave trade.

They visited the Cape Coast Castle which is a large whitewashed fort used by the British as a holding prison for the shipment of slaves and St. Augustine’s College.

Asafa Powell will return to Ghana in December to continue from where they left off to inspire young Ghanaians to find their passions.