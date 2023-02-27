Asafa Powell Arrives in Ghana From Jamaica Today

There is a lot of excitement across the Ghanaian Sports Media landscape especially from the quarters and corridors of athletics.

This follows the confirmation that former fastest man in the world and previous 100 metres sprint king; Asafa Powell will be arriving in Ghana from Jamaica on Monday 27th February 2023 at 8pm.

The 40 year old retired sprinter from Linstead Jamaica, announced his well kept “surprise” visit to the west African state through the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Although the visit has been in the pipeline for some time, once the official confirmation of Powell’s arrival date in Ghana was announced, it has been greeted with massive positivity.

Following the video message release by Powell and his wife Alyshia, the athlete’s manager Tara Play-Fair Scott, is confident that the tour will re-ignite Ghana Jamaica relations and direct attention towards Ghanaian athletes through the media.

She added that the trip would also allow Asafa to connect with Ghana on both professional and personal basis.

“As you know, Asafa has brought and introduced his wife Alyshia to Jamaican traditions, the people and rich culture of Jamaica, so this trip will allow him strengthen that bond from the Ghanaian side beyond just athletics”

Among his packed itinerary whilst in Ghana, Asafa will meet the hierarchy of Ghana Athletics, hold a media engagement session, visit a number of schools in Accra and pay homage to the Chief Imam.

Powell will also be in Cape Coast to trace his ancestral roots as well as meet various sports organisation heads.

GOC President Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has applauded corporate Ghana for their swift response in supporting the visit.

He mentioned Accra City Hotel, Goil, GNPC, Indomie and Rush Energy Drink.

The other sponsors of “Asafa Powell in Ghana” are Verna Mineral Water, iMAX Media and the Crown-West Hills.

Powell lowered the 100 metres world record to 9.77 seconds on June 14, 2005. He held the mark until Usain Bolt broke it on May 31, 2008.

Asafa is the fastest man in history to have missed out on an Olympic and world 100 metres title either through injury or other factors.

